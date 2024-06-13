videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over UP BY-Election

| Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 01:44 PM IST

After the Lok Sabha elections, now there will be a test of assembly by-election in UP, 9 assembly members of UP have reached Parliament, whose vacant seats are to be filled by-election. This includes 4 from Samajwadi Party, 3 from BJP, 1 from RLD and 1 from Nishad Party who have now become MPs. Therefore, the by-election has now become a question of prestige in both the camps and in view of this, brainstorming is also going on regarding the names of the candidates. Meanwhile, Congress is also fully prepared to contest this by-election. It is being told that Congress can ask for 3 to 4 seats from Samajwadi Party in this by-election and there is a possibility of talks between both the parties regarding this soon.