Politics Sparks Over West Bengal Violence

| Updated: Jun 18, 2024, 03:08 PM IST

Even after the elections, West Bengal remains the centre of politics. The reason for this is the bloody nature of Bengal politics. In fact, even after the elections, the incidents of violence in Bengal are not stopping. BJP alleges that their party leaders and workers are being targeted and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a mute spectator. BJP has formed a 4-member fact-finding committee to investigate the violence. The committee members have visited Bengal and talked to the victims of violence. They heard the ordeal of the victims in Amtala party office in North 24 Parganas.