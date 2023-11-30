trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693708
Polling for single-phase elections in Telangana began on 30 November

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
Polling to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly began at 7 am on Thursday and the votes will be counted on December 3. As per latest reports, voting was underway at 35,655 polling stations in the state.
Polling is underway to elect 119 members of the Telangana
Polling is underway to elect 119 members of the Telangana
Telangana Voting Live Update: Actor Allu Arjun casts his vote
Telangana Voting Live Update: Actor Allu Arjun casts his vote
Why America have so much sympathy for Khalistani?
Why America have so much sympathy for Khalistani?
Anju seemed to avoid answer of media's questions
Anju seemed to avoid answer of media's questions
'If you want to strengthen democracy then vote' appeals Owaisi
'If you want to strengthen democracy then vote' appeals Owaisi

