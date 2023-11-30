trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693702
Polling is underway to elect 119 members of the Telangana

Nov 30, 2023
Voting is continuing for the assembly elections being held in Telangana. This voting will continue till 5 pm, the results of which will come by December 3. Meanwhile, PM Modi has appealed to the people to vote in maximum numbers.
