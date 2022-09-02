NewsVideos

Pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt arrested under POCSO case: Chitradurga SP

Chitradurga SP Parashurama K on September 02 informed that Pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has been arrested under POCSO case. Speaking to mediapersons, Parashurama K said, “We arrested him (Chief of Sri Murugha Mutt) in the POCSO case. The second accused is being questioned. She is in our custody. There is no political pressure on us. After the medical checkup, we will present the seer before the magistrate.”

|Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 04:20 PM IST
Chitradurga SP Parashurama K on September 02 informed that Pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has been arrested under POCSO case. Speaking to mediapersons, Parashurama K said, “We arrested him (Chief of Sri Murugha Mutt) in the POCSO case. The second accused is being questioned. She is in our custody. There is no political pressure on us. After the medical checkup, we will present the seer before the magistrate.”

All Videos

This Lord Ganesha idol is made from 60 kg of onions!
This Lord Ganesha idol is made from 60 kg of onions!
Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls
Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls
India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant joined Indian Navy fleet
11:20
India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant joined Indian Navy fleet
UP Madarsa Row : Madrasas should be surveyed in Bihar too – Giriraj Singh
14:21
UP Madarsa Row : Madrasas should be surveyed in Bihar too – Giriraj Singh
Madhya Pradesh News : Serial killer arrested from Bhopal
6:59
Madhya Pradesh News : Serial killer arrested from Bhopal

Trending Videos

This Lord Ganesha idol is made from 60 kg of onions!
Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls
11:20
India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant joined Indian Navy fleet
14:21
UP Madarsa Row : Madrasas should be surveyed in Bihar too – Giriraj Singh
6:59
Madhya Pradesh News : Serial killer arrested from Bhopal