“Poor Children Must Be fed”: Salman Khan Makes Humble Appeal To His Fans | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Bollywood actor Salman Khan on November 23 appealed to his fans to refrain from bursting crackers inside cinema halls. He further also called out to his fans to feed under-privileged kid instead of pouring of milk on his pictures.
