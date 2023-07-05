trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631045
Posters in support of Sharad Pawar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar are going to show their strength today in Maharashtra. Earlier, posters have been put up in Mumbai in support of Sharad Pawar and he has been called a warrior. It is written in the poster, '83 year old warrior went to fight alone'.
