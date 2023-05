videoDetails

Praful Patel comments on Sharad Pawar's resignation

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

Sharad Pawar News: Sharad Pawar will continue as the President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The committee formed to select the new president of NCP has rejected Sharad Pawar's resignation.