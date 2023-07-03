trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630050
Praful Patel reiterates after Ajit Pawar, says, 'We are the real NCP'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
After Ajit Pawar, party leader Praful Patel also clearly said that the symbol and name of the party will remain with him. Whether it is of Zilla Parishad or Panchayat, we will fight it on the symbol of NCP only. He said that 'we are the real NCP'
