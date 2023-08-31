trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656015
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pragyan roamed Rover in search of safe place, watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 04:06 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Big Update: Rover Pragyan and Lander Vikram are sending important information after landing on the Moon's South Pole. Vikram Lander has also sent a funny video of Pragyan Rover to ISRO.
Follow Us

All Videos

Naya Kashmir: After Abrogation Of 370, Kashmir Hosts Miss World Along With Beauty Pageant Winners
play icon6:13
Naya Kashmir: After Abrogation Of 370, Kashmir Hosts Miss World Along With Beauty Pageant Winners
Rare Blue Supermoon, Appearing After 14 Years, Dazzles Night Skies Across The World
play icon1:31
Rare Blue Supermoon, Appearing After 14 Years, Dazzles Night Skies Across The World
Elections will be held soon in Jammu and Kashmir
play icon13:51
Elections will be held soon in Jammu and Kashmir
Sambit Patra attacks I.N.D.I.A!
play icon5:8
Sambit Patra attacks I.N.D.I.A!
52 died due to fire incident in South Africa's Johannesburg
play icon1:5
52 died due to fire incident in South Africa's Johannesburg

Trending Videos

Naya Kashmir: After Abrogation Of 370, Kashmir Hosts Miss World Along With Beauty Pageant Winners
play icon6:13
Naya Kashmir: After Abrogation Of 370, Kashmir Hosts Miss World Along With Beauty Pageant Winners
Rare Blue Supermoon, Appearing After 14 Years, Dazzles Night Skies Across The World
play icon1:31
Rare Blue Supermoon, Appearing After 14 Years, Dazzles Night Skies Across The World
Elections will be held soon in Jammu and Kashmir
play icon13:51
Elections will be held soon in Jammu and Kashmir
Sambit Patra attacks I.N.D.I.A!
play icon5:8
Sambit Patra attacks I.N.D.I.A!
52 died due to fire incident in South Africa's Johannesburg
play icon1:5
52 died due to fire incident in South Africa's Johannesburg
chandrayaan 3 pragyan rover,chandrayaan 3 pragyan rover live,chandrayaan 3 pragyan rover video,chandrayaan 3 new video,chandrayaan 3 exclusive video,Chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 mein vikram aur pragyan kaun hai,vikram pragyan rover,chandrayaan 3 moon exclusive,chandrayaan 3 live location,where is pragyan rover,rover pragyan on moon,rover pragyan findings on moon,Moon Mission,ISRO moon mission,isro moon mission live,Chandrayaan 3 updates,Zee News,