trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653836
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pragyan Rover completes distance of about 8 meters on Moon

|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 02:48 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3: On August 23, when India's Chandrayaan-3 successfully soft-landed on the Moon's South Pole, the whole country was immersed in celebration, but this was just the second phase of success, because the work for which the lander Vikram and Pragyan Rover were sent to the moon, the real work has now started. These are the three pictures of the success of India, which are showing the height of India on the moon. From July 14 till now, India's tricolor is flying proudly on the moon and every day it is setting new records.
Follow Us

All Videos

“He is a miracle…” Greek Musician Konstantinos Kalaitzis after meeting PM Modi in Athens
play icon1:4
“He is a miracle…” Greek Musician Konstantinos Kalaitzis after meeting PM Modi in Athens
Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Indiaspora G20 Forum members
play icon1:56
Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Indiaspora G20 Forum members
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets People Gathered Outside HAL Airport In Bengaluru
play icon2:58
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets People Gathered Outside HAL Airport In Bengaluru
Motivated us…” Top ISRO scientists react after PM Modi interacted with Chandrayaan team
play icon3:48
Motivated us…” Top ISRO scientists react after PM Modi interacted with Chandrayaan team
“We need a leader like him…” ISRO scientists laud PM Modi’s leadership
play icon3:16
“We need a leader like him…” ISRO scientists laud PM Modi’s leadership

Trending Videos

“He is a miracle…” Greek Musician Konstantinos Kalaitzis after meeting PM Modi in Athens
play icon1:4
“He is a miracle…” Greek Musician Konstantinos Kalaitzis after meeting PM Modi in Athens
Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Indiaspora G20 Forum members
play icon1:56
Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Indiaspora G20 Forum members
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets People Gathered Outside HAL Airport In Bengaluru
play icon2:58
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets People Gathered Outside HAL Airport In Bengaluru
Motivated us…” Top ISRO scientists react after PM Modi interacted with Chandrayaan team
play icon3:48
Motivated us…” Top ISRO scientists react after PM Modi interacted with Chandrayaan team
“We need a leader like him…” ISRO scientists laud PM Modi’s leadership
play icon3:16
“We need a leader like him…” ISRO scientists laud PM Modi’s leadership
Chandrayaan 3,Chandrayaan 3 Rover,chandrayaan 3 rover landing live,chandrayaan 3 rover coming out,chandrayaan 3 rover landing,chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan 3 landing,chandrayaan 3 landing video,chandrayaan 3 pragyan rover,chandrayaan 3 pragyan rover live,chandrayaan 3 pragyan,chandrayaan 3 pragyan rover landing,Pragyan Rover,pragyan rover live,pragyan rover chandrayaan 3,pragyan rover coming out,ISRO,isro live,moon mission 2023,Zee News,Breaking News,