Prajwal Revanna Suspended from JDS in Karnataka Sex Scandal Video Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 04:22 PM IST
There is an uproar over sex scandal video in Karnataka. Amid this, taking strong action against Prajwal Ravanna, he has been suspended from JDS.

