Prakash Ambedkar's visit to Aurangzeb's tomb

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
Big news has come out from Maharashtra where Prakash Ambedkar visited Aurangzeb's tomb. where he not only offered flowers but also bowed

Violent Clashes in Junagadh Over Dargah Demolition Notice
play icon3:40
Violent Clashes in Junagadh Over Dargah Demolition Notice
Mumbai Hotel Breaking: Fire broke out in Mumbai's 5 star Hotel Trident
play icon3:23
Mumbai Hotel Breaking: Fire broke out in Mumbai's 5 star Hotel Trident
Delhi- Firing in RK Puram, 2 women shot, one in critical condition
play icon2:21
Delhi- Firing in RK Puram, 2 women shot, one in critical condition
100 big news of the morning | Ajit Doval | Subhash Chandra Bose
play icon13:6
100 big news of the morning | Ajit Doval | Subhash Chandra Bose
Owaisi's tweet on Junagadh ruckus, told police action as oppression
play icon0:39
Owaisi's tweet on Junagadh ruckus, told police action as oppression

