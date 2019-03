Pramod Sawant to sworn in as next Goa CM; Vijai Sardesai, Sudin Dhavalikar to be his deputies

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pramod Sawant is all set to become the next Chief Minister of Goa. Besides a full-fledged Chief Minister, the ruling party could appoint Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai and MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the coastal state, sources told Zee News.