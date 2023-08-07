trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645717
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pramod Tiwari comments on Rahul Gandhi Parliament Membership Decision

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
The Parliament membership of Rahul Gandhi has been restored after the Supreme Court (SC) stayed the conviction in the Modi Surname Case. A notification related to this has been issued. The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued a notification related to the reinstatement of Rahul Gandhi's membership. After 136 days, Rahul Gandhi has again become the MP of Wayanad. It is believed that now Rahul Gandhi's stature will increase further. First the Bharat Jodo Yatra and now the restoration of the Parliament membership has increased his strength further. Rahul Gandhi can reach the Parliament today and target the central government. With the restoration of Rahul Gandhi's membership of Parliament, the entire I.N.D.I.A. Enthusiasm is being seen in the alliance.

All Videos

Muslim side warns against Gyanvapi ASI Survey Information Leakage
play icon4:55
Muslim side warns against Gyanvapi ASI Survey Information Leakage
Rahul Gandhi to join parliament again
play icon12:28
Rahul Gandhi to join parliament again
Membership of Rahul Gandhi restored, notification issued
play icon1:30
Membership of Rahul Gandhi restored, notification issued
Jammu-Kashmir Search Operation Underway, 4 terrorist killed so far
play icon4:48
Jammu-Kashmir Search Operation Underway, 4 terrorist killed so far
“Does not get time from ‘Saand Samachar’...” Owaisi’s jibe at Akhilesh Yadav’s tweets
play icon2:33
“Does not get time from ‘Saand Samachar’...” Owaisi’s jibe at Akhilesh Yadav’s tweets

Trending Videos

Muslim side warns against Gyanvapi ASI Survey Information Leakage
play icon4:55
Muslim side warns against Gyanvapi ASI Survey Information Leakage
Rahul Gandhi to join parliament again
play icon12:28
Rahul Gandhi to join parliament again
Membership of Rahul Gandhi restored, notification issued
play icon1:30
Membership of Rahul Gandhi restored, notification issued
Jammu-Kashmir Search Operation Underway, 4 terrorist killed so far
play icon4:48
Jammu-Kashmir Search Operation Underway, 4 terrorist killed so far
“Does not get time from ‘Saand Samachar’...” Owaisi’s jibe at Akhilesh Yadav’s tweets
play icon2:33
“Does not get time from ‘Saand Samachar’...” Owaisi’s jibe at Akhilesh Yadav’s tweets
rahul gandhi news hindi,Rahul Gandhi live,Rahul gandhi news,rahul gandhi disqualified news,rahul gandhi parliament membership,rahul gandhi parliament membership returns,rahul gandhi membership,rahul gandhi membership returns,Pramod Tiwari,pramod tiwari on rahul gandhi,pramod tiwari statement on rahul gandhi,pramod tiwari rahul gandhi,pramod tiwari rahul gandhi news,congress neta pramod tiwari,Rahul Gandhi defamation case,modi surname case rahul,Defamation case,