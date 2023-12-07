trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696276
Pranab Mukherjee’s Daughter Discloses ‘Unheard Tales’ Of Gandhis | #gandhifamily #pranabmukherjee

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Amid the controversy over the book ‘Pranab Mukherjee my Father’, book’s author and daughter of Former President Pranab Mukherjee Sharmistha Mukherjee disclosed some ‘unheard tales’ of Congress’ top guns Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Watch exclusive interview with Sharmistha Mukherjee.
