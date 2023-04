videoDetails

Prayagraj Court approves Atiq Ahmed's Police Remand

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

In Umesh Pal murder case, police remand of Mafia Atiq Ahmed has been approved. Now, Prayagraj police will be able to interrogate Atiq for about 14 days. This decision has been taken during the hearing in Prayagraj's CJM Court. Watch this report for more details on the same.