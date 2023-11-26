trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692415
Prayagraj Laraib Hashmi: What did the police find in Laraib's laptop?

|Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
Prayagraj Laraib Hashmi: UP Police is interrogating Laraib Hashmi, accused of attacking a conductor with a chapad in Prayagraj. Police have found material related to religion from the laptop of Prayagraj incident accused Lareb Hashmi. Lareb Hashmi told the police during interrogation that I hit him because he insulted me in front of his friends, I attacked him to teach him a lesson.
