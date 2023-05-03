videoDetails

Prayagraj News: Sensational disclosure in Umesh Pal case, plan to kill on February 21 failed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

The whole of Uttar Pradesh is shaken by the Prayagraj shootout. Sensational claims and revelations are being made on this shootout. It is being claimed that the murder of Umesh Pal, an important witness in the Rajupal murder case, has been executed in a planned manner. It is said that the attempt to kill Umesh had been made earlier also. First of all, a plan was made to kill on 21 February. A full proof plan was also ready for this. Umesh had the intention of firing bullets in the court premises or as soon as he came out. But that plan could not be successful.