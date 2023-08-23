trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652478
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Prayers in mosques.. Havan in temples.. this prayer is successful Mission Moon

|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 08:42 AM IST
Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing: The lander module of India's Chandrayaan-3 is ready to land on the Moon's surface in the evening. The lander module comprising Vikram Lander and Rover (Pragyan) is expected to make a soft landing near the south polar region of the Moon on Wednesday at 6.4 pm.
Follow Us

All Videos

Know Key Facts About India's Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission
play icon2:46
Know Key Facts About India's Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission
'Red' alert for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, university exams canceled
play icon0:41
'Red' alert for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, university exams canceled
ISRO's unique plan, Chandrayaan's feet strengthened on the moon
play icon12:40
ISRO's unique plan, Chandrayaan's feet strengthened on the moon
Chandrayaan-3 Big Update: Vikram Lander ready for landing..
play icon12:26
Chandrayaan-3 Big Update: Vikram Lander ready for landing..
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon6:23
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign

Trending Videos

Know Key Facts About India's Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission
play icon2:46
Know Key Facts About India's Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission
'Red' alert for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, university exams canceled
play icon0:41
'Red' alert for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, university exams canceled
ISRO's unique plan, Chandrayaan's feet strengthened on the moon
play icon12:40
ISRO's unique plan, Chandrayaan's feet strengthened on the moon
Chandrayaan-3 Big Update: Vikram Lander ready for landing..
play icon12:26
Chandrayaan-3 Big Update: Vikram Lander ready for landing..
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon6:23
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
chandrayaan 3 landing,chandrayaan 3 landing time,Vikram lander,Moon Mission,ISRO,India moon mission,Chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 update,chandrayaan landing,chandrayaan landing video,Chandrayaan mission,chandrayaan mission 3,chandrayaan mission 3 live,vikram lander chandrayaan 3,vikram lander chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan landing on moon,chandrayaan 3 big update,chandrayaan 3 big news,chandrayaan 3 news today,luna 25 crashes on moon video,Zee News live,