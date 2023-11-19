trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689875
Prayers offered in Mahakal Temple for Team India Win

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
The final match of WC is going to be held in Ahmedabad today. Meanwhile, special pujas are being performed in temples for the victory of the Indian team in the World Cup. Special worship and rituals have been done for Team India in the Mahakal temple of Ujjain.
