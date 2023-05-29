NewsVideos
Prem Shukla's attack on SP - these people celebrate Saifai festival in the memory of the rapist

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
Targeting the SP, BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla said that these people celebrate Saifai festival in the memory of the rapist. His party has been considering rape as a small mistake of girls.

