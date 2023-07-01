trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629578
Preparation of UCC in monsoon session!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 10:37 PM IST
UCC Bill: Monsoon session of Parliament will start from 20 July and end on 11 August. UCC Bill can be introduced in this monsoon session. Although in some places the date of August 5 has been announced.
