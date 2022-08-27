NewsVideos

Preparations to make Lord Ganesh idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai

With the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, the preparations for making Lord Ganesh idols are in full swing. The artists were seen dedicatedly making the idols on August 26 in Mumbai ahead of the festival.

|Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 04:50 PM IST
With the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, the preparations for making Lord Ganesh idols are in full swing. The artists were seen dedicatedly making the idols on August 26 in Mumbai ahead of the festival.

All Videos

Bhupesh Baghel says Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit from Congress will cause no loss to party
Bhupesh Baghel says Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit from Congress will cause no loss to party
Hyderabad prepares to celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Hyderabad prepares to celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Ghulam Nabi Azad ‘backed off’ from his responsibilities by resigning from Congress says Sachin Pilot
Ghulam Nabi Azad ‘backed off’ from his responsibilities by resigning from Congress says Sachin Pilot
The fortifications of saving the chair
10:26
The fortifications of saving the chair
Goa CM's statement on Sonali Fogat case
12:4
Goa CM's statement on Sonali Fogat case

Trending Videos

Bhupesh Baghel says Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit from Congress will cause no loss to party
Hyderabad prepares to celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Ghulam Nabi Azad ‘backed off’ from his responsibilities by resigning from Congress says Sachin Pilot
10:26
The fortifications of saving the chair
12:4
Goa CM's statement on Sonali Fogat case