President Draupadi Murmu approves UCC Bill in Uttarakhand

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 02:08 PM IST
According to latest report, President Draupadi Murmu has approved the UCC bill in Uttarakhand. President has approved this bill that has been passed from Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha.

