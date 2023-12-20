trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701029
President Draupadi Murmu expresses grief over Vice President Mimicry Issue

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
President Draupadi Murmu has expressed grief over Vice President Mimicry Issue. President Murmu wrote that she was disappointed to see the way our respected Vice President was humiliated in the Parliament complex. Elected representatives should be free to express themselves, but their expression should be within the norms of dignity and decorum. This has been a parliamentary tradition of which we are proud and the people of India expect him to maintain it.'

