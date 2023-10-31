trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682542
President Droupadi Murmu Arrived In Ladakh's Leh For 2-Day Visit, To Attend Foundation Day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 08:12 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on October 31 arrived in Leh. President Murmu is on a two-day visit to Ladakh. She is scheduled to attend the Foundation Day celebrations of UT Ladakh.
