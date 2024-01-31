trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715958
President Droupadi Murmu Highlights Government's Stability Amid Global Challenges In Budget Session 2024

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
During the Budget Session, President Droupadi Murmu acknowledges the global turmoil with two major wars and the COVID-19 pandemic. She proudly asserts that despite these challenges, her government has effectively managed inflation, ensuring stability and preventing an increase in the burden on the common citizens of India. President Murmu's statement underscores the government's commitment to economic resilience during times of crisis.

