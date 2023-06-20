NewsVideos
videoDetails

President Droupadi Murmu offers prayer at Jagannath Temple in Delhi

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on June 20 offered prayers at Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas, Delhi. She offered prayers with devotion along with chanting of traditional mantras. Devotees from all parts of the country thronged Puri to take part in the world-famous ‘Rath Yatra’ which begins today.

All Videos

Jagannath Rath Yatra: Odisha-based artist makes miniature eco-friendly chariots
play icon3:57
Jagannath Rath Yatra: Odisha-based artist makes miniature eco-friendly chariots
CM Biren Singh makes stern warning over Manipur Violence
play icon9:2
CM Biren Singh makes stern warning over Manipur Violence
Bhopal Police takes strict action against Conversion, imposes NSA
play icon6:38
Bhopal Police takes strict action against Conversion, imposes NSA
“Bark like a dog…” Bhopal youth chained and thrashed by goons in Madhya Pradesh, 3 arrested
play icon5:39
“Bark like a dog…” Bhopal youth chained and thrashed by goons in Madhya Pradesh, 3 arrested
Loksabha Election 2024: Today Nitish Kumar will go to Tamil Nadu
play icon1:0
Loksabha Election 2024: Today Nitish Kumar will go to Tamil Nadu

Trending Videos

Jagannath Rath Yatra: Odisha-based artist makes miniature eco-friendly chariots
play icon3:57
Jagannath Rath Yatra: Odisha-based artist makes miniature eco-friendly chariots
CM Biren Singh makes stern warning over Manipur Violence
play icon9:2
CM Biren Singh makes stern warning over Manipur Violence
Bhopal Police takes strict action against Conversion, imposes NSA
play icon6:38
Bhopal Police takes strict action against Conversion, imposes NSA
“Bark like a dog…” Bhopal youth chained and thrashed by goons in Madhya Pradesh, 3 arrested
play icon5:39
“Bark like a dog…” Bhopal youth chained and thrashed by goons in Madhya Pradesh, 3 arrested
Loksabha Election 2024: Today Nitish Kumar will go to Tamil Nadu
play icon1:0
Loksabha Election 2024: Today Nitish Kumar will go to Tamil Nadu