President Droupadi Murmu Speaks at 62nd ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute Convocation in New Delhi

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu delivers an address at the 62nd Convocation of the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi, emphasizing the significance of agricultural research and innovation in the country's development. The event marks a milestone in the institute's commitment to advancing agricultural practices and fostering expertise in the field.

