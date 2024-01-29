trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715360
NewsVideos
videoDetails

President of India Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi Lead Distinguished Gathering at Beating Retreat Ceremony 2024

|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 06:45 PM IST
Follow Us
President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary gathered at Vijay Chowk for the Beating Retreat Ceremony 2024.

All Videos

Jordan Drone Attack: 3 US Troops Killed in Drone Attack amid Israel-Hamas War
Play Icon4:48
Jordan Drone Attack: 3 US Troops Killed in Drone Attack amid Israel-Hamas War
Badhir News: Gyanvapi Case Hindu Plaintiff reaches Supreme Court over Scientific Survey
Play Icon5:24
Badhir News: Gyanvapi Case Hindu Plaintiff reaches Supreme Court over Scientific Survey
Droupadi Murmu Joins PM Narendra Modi and Dignitaries for Beating Retreat Ceremony 2024 at Vijay Chowk
Play Icon1:29
Droupadi Murmu Joins PM Narendra Modi and Dignitaries for Beating Retreat Ceremony 2024 at Vijay Chowk
Maldives opposition begins process to impeach President Muizzu
Play Icon1:17
Maldives opposition begins process to impeach President Muizzu
Centre extends ban on SIMI for another 5 years
Play Icon1:17
Centre extends ban on SIMI for another 5 years

Trending Videos

Jordan Drone Attack: 3 US Troops Killed in Drone Attack amid Israel-Hamas War
play icon4:48
Jordan Drone Attack: 3 US Troops Killed in Drone Attack amid Israel-Hamas War
Badhir News: Gyanvapi Case Hindu Plaintiff reaches Supreme Court over Scientific Survey
play icon5:24
Badhir News: Gyanvapi Case Hindu Plaintiff reaches Supreme Court over Scientific Survey
Droupadi Murmu Joins PM Narendra Modi and Dignitaries for Beating Retreat Ceremony 2024 at Vijay Chowk
play icon1:29
Droupadi Murmu Joins PM Narendra Modi and Dignitaries for Beating Retreat Ceremony 2024 at Vijay Chowk
Maldives opposition begins process to impeach President Muizzu
play icon1:17
Maldives opposition begins process to impeach President Muizzu
Centre extends ban on SIMI for another 5 years
play icon1:17
Centre extends ban on SIMI for another 5 years