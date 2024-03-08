NewsVideos
videoDetails

Prime Minister Modi gives address at National Creators Award

|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
Follow Us
National Creators Award Show was organized at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi. During this, PM Modi addressed creators. During the address, PM Modi gave a big statement over Lok Sabha elections. Know what the PM said in this report.

All Videos

Content creator Award: Prime Minister Modi honored content creators at Bharat Mandapam
Play Icon46:11
Content creator Award: Prime Minister Modi honored content creators at Bharat Mandapam
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big news on seat sharing between TDP-BJP
Play Icon02:49
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big news on seat sharing between TDP-BJP
Aam Aadmi Party launches Lok Sabha election campaign
Play Icon01:44
Aam Aadmi Party launches Lok Sabha election campaign
PM Modi Congratulates Sudha Murty as she gets nominated for Rajya Sabha
Play Icon01:10
PM Modi Congratulates Sudha Murty as she gets nominated for Rajya Sabha
14 children gets electrocuted in Rajasthan's Kota
Play Icon02:56
14 children gets electrocuted in Rajasthan's Kota

Trending Videos

Content creator Award: Prime Minister Modi honored content creators at Bharat Mandapam
play icon46:11
Content creator Award: Prime Minister Modi honored content creators at Bharat Mandapam
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big news on seat sharing between TDP-BJP
play icon2:49
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big news on seat sharing between TDP-BJP
Aam Aadmi Party launches Lok Sabha election campaign
play icon1:44
Aam Aadmi Party launches Lok Sabha election campaign
PM Modi Congratulates Sudha Murty as she gets nominated for Rajya Sabha
play icon1:10
PM Modi Congratulates Sudha Murty as she gets nominated for Rajya Sabha
14 children gets electrocuted in Rajasthan's Kota
play icon2:56
14 children gets electrocuted in Rajasthan's Kota