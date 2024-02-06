trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718213
Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates India Energy Week 2024 in Goa: A Celebration of Sustainable Future

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses delight as he inaugurates India Energy Week 2024 in the vibrant state of Goa. Acknowledging Goa's energy and hospitality, he highlights the state's developmental strides and its role as an ideal destination for discussions on environmental sensitivity and a sustainable future. Emphasizing the significance of the event.

