NewsVideos
videoDetails

Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes huge remark over Congress in Telangana

|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
PM Modi On Congress: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Warangal, Telangana on Saturday. During this, he surrounded many opposition parties including Congress. Surrounding the Congress, PM Modi said, 'Congress is a shop of loot and a market of lies'.

All Videos

BJP demands CCTV investigation of Polling Booths
8:5
BJP demands CCTV investigation of Polling Booths
IMD issues heavy rain alert in Delhi-NCR
1:35
IMD issues heavy rain alert in Delhi-NCR
Suvendu Adhikari raises questions over Bengal Panchayat Election Violence'
10:29
Suvendu Adhikari raises questions over Bengal Panchayat Election Violence'
Jammu-Srinagar Highway closed due to bad weather, many vehicles stuck in Udhampur
2:2
Jammu-Srinagar Highway closed due to bad weather, many vehicles stuck in Udhampur
Overseas Indians gathered outside the Indian Embassy in Toronto, Canada, protests against Khalistan
0:49
Overseas Indians gathered outside the Indian Embassy in Toronto, Canada, protests against Khalistan

Trending Videos

8:5
BJP demands CCTV investigation of Polling Booths
1:35
IMD issues heavy rain alert in Delhi-NCR
10:29
Suvendu Adhikari raises questions over Bengal Panchayat Election Violence'
2:2
Jammu-Srinagar Highway closed due to bad weather, many vehicles stuck in Udhampur
0:49
Overseas Indians gathered outside the Indian Embassy in Toronto, Canada, protests against Khalistan
pm modi on congress,pm modi telanga speech,narendra modi telangana speech,pm modi speech today telangana,pm modi telangana,pm modi telangana visit,pm modi telangana speech,pm modi telangana tour,modi telangana,modi telangana tour,modi telangana speech,modi telangana tour today,modi telangana live,modi in telangana,modi in telugu,modi in telangana live,modi in telugu speech,modi in telangana today,telangana speech,Zee News,Hindi News,Rahul Gandhi,