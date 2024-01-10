trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708208
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Prithviraj Chavan makes huge remark on Maharashtra MLAs Disqualification

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
Follow Us
Former Chief Minister Prithvi Raj Chauhan has made huge remark over Maharashtra MLAs Disqualification. He said, 'the decision should have been taken earlier'. To know more about the news in detail, watch this report.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Train Chai Prepparations Amazes Viewers :This is How They Served the Most Unhygienic Chai
Play Icon0:19
VIRAL VIDEO: Train Chai Prepparations Amazes Viewers :This is How They Served the Most Unhygienic Chai
Eknath Shinde calls all Shiv Sena MLAs to Mumbai's Balasaheb Bhawan
Play Icon0:37
Eknath Shinde calls all Shiv Sena MLAs to Mumbai's Balasaheb Bhawan
Mayawati to join I.N.D.I.A. Alliance ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Play Icon1:55
Mayawati to join I.N.D.I.A. Alliance ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
BJP to hold crucial meet in Ayodhya today
Play Icon9:35
BJP to hold crucial meet in Ayodhya today
Speeding Truck rams into several vehicles on highway in Agra
Play Icon1:5
Speeding Truck rams into several vehicles on highway in Agra

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Train Chai Prepparations Amazes Viewers :This is How They Served the Most Unhygienic Chai
play icon0:19
VIRAL VIDEO: Train Chai Prepparations Amazes Viewers :This is How They Served the Most Unhygienic Chai
Eknath Shinde calls all Shiv Sena MLAs to Mumbai's Balasaheb Bhawan
play icon0:37
Eknath Shinde calls all Shiv Sena MLAs to Mumbai's Balasaheb Bhawan
Mayawati to join I.N.D.I.A. Alliance ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
play icon1:55
Mayawati to join I.N.D.I.A. Alliance ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
BJP to hold crucial meet in Ayodhya today
play icon9:35
BJP to hold crucial meet in Ayodhya today
Speeding Truck rams into several vehicles on highway in Agra
play icon1:5
Speeding Truck rams into several vehicles on highway in Agra
maharashtra mla disqualification,Prithvi Raj Chavan,prithviraj chavan on mla disqualification,Maharashtra MLAs' Disqualification:,CM Shinde Emergency Meeting,MLAs disqualification,MLAs,cm shinde meeting,cm eknath shinde,shinde calls emergency meeting,shinde emergency meet,Maharashtra news,Maharashtra politics,mla disqualification maharashtra live,MLA disqualification,Maharashtra political crisis,shiv sena mla disqualification,maharashtra political crisis news,