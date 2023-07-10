NewsVideos
videoDetails

Private bus got stuck in Saharanpur's Hindon river

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
A private bus got stuck in Saharanpur's Hindon river.

All Videos

Arvind Kejriwal holds press conference on current situation of Delhi amid rain
8:50
Arvind Kejriwal holds press conference on current situation of Delhi amid rain
Pakistan's Seema Haider crosses border for love
3:36
Pakistan's Seema Haider crosses border for love
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu requests people to stay indoors as monsoon unleashes mayhem in state
1:41
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu requests people to stay indoors as monsoon unleashes mayhem in state
Truck submerges in water amid strong waves at Yamuna-Panchkula Highway
1:1
Truck submerges in water amid strong waves at Yamuna-Panchkula Highway
Himachal Pradesh Flood: NDRF saves 5 people
7:3
Himachal Pradesh Flood: NDRF saves 5 people

Trending Videos

8:50
Arvind Kejriwal holds press conference on current situation of Delhi amid rain
3:36
Pakistan's Seema Haider crosses border for love
1:41
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu requests people to stay indoors as monsoon unleashes mayhem in state
1:1
Truck submerges in water amid strong waves at Yamuna-Panchkula Highway
7:3
Himachal Pradesh Flood: NDRF saves 5 people