Priyanka Gandhi appears in ED's Chargesheet

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 11:44 AM IST
ED Files Chargesheet Against Priyanka Gandhi: Priyanka Vadra's name has appeared in the ED chargesheet in the case related to land purchase in Haryana's Faridabad. As per reports, Priyanka was involved in purchasing 40 kanals (five acres) of agricultural land in Faridabad in 2006 from Delhi-based real estate agent HL Pahwa and sold the same land.

