Priyanka Gandhi in support of wrestlers, asked- Why is the government saving the accused?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

Priyanka Gandhi said that 2 FIRs were registered, but their copies have not been received yet. What is written in the FIR is not being told. Priyanka Gandhi has sat on a dharna with wrestlers against WFI President Braj Bhushan Singh.