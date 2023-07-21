trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638474
Priyanka Gandhi takes a dig at PM Modi over Manipur Violence

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 05:07 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi On PM Modi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the violence in Manipur. He said, 'Manipur has been burning for two months. Our Prime Minister did not make any statement for seventy seven days. Stop taking action, did not say one love. Hear the full statement in detail in this report.
