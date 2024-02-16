trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722043
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Admitted To Hospital

Sonam|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Priyanka Gandhi in Hospital: Big news related to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has fallen ill and had to be admitted to the hospital. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will not join Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra today. She gave this information through social media post.

All Videos

Badhir News: Farmers pelted stones at police
Play Icon04:21
Badhir News: Farmers pelted stones at police
Arvind Kejriwal moves motion of confidence
Play Icon03:01
Arvind Kejriwal moves motion of confidence
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Calls Sandeshkhali Visit Restrictions 'Dictatorship
Play Icon00:35
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Calls Sandeshkhali Visit Restrictions 'Dictatorship
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Hosts Newly Elected Board of National Federation Of Cooperative Sugar Factories In Delhi
Play Icon00:22
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Hosts Newly Elected Board of National Federation Of Cooperative Sugar Factories In Delhi
Incident In Navsari, Gujarat: Newly Constructed ST Depot Slab Collapses In Chikhali, Multiple Injuries Reported
Play Icon00:55
Incident In Navsari, Gujarat: Newly Constructed ST Depot Slab Collapses In Chikhali, Multiple Injuries Reported

Trending Videos

Badhir News: Farmers pelted stones at police
play icon4:21
Badhir News: Farmers pelted stones at police
Arvind Kejriwal moves motion of confidence
play icon3:1
Arvind Kejriwal moves motion of confidence
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Calls Sandeshkhali Visit Restrictions 'Dictatorship
play icon0:35
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Calls Sandeshkhali Visit Restrictions 'Dictatorship
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Hosts Newly Elected Board of National Federation Of Cooperative Sugar Factories In Delhi
play icon0:22
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Hosts Newly Elected Board of National Federation Of Cooperative Sugar Factories In Delhi
Incident In Navsari, Gujarat: Newly Constructed ST Depot Slab Collapses In Chikhali, Multiple Injuries Reported
play icon0:55
Incident In Navsari, Gujarat: Newly Constructed ST Depot Slab Collapses In Chikhali, Multiple Injuries Reported