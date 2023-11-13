trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687773
Priyanka Gandhi's statement on Gaza attack

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
A demonstration took place in Tel Aviv, in which people demonstrated against Hamas by forming a human chain and demanded that Hamas release the Israeli women and children held hostage. Have you seen any such demonstration here in India?
