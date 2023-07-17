trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636572
Protest against Shinde government outside Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha

|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
Monsoon Session 2023: Monsoon Parliament session has started in Maharashtra from today. Due to this, demonstrations have been seen outside Maharashtra Sadan. This demonstration is being done against the Shinde government.
