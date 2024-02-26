trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725175
Protest In West Bengal Against TMC Leader Shankar Sardar

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
Villagers in Polpara, Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, stage a protest against TMC leader Shankar Sardar. Allegations of vandalism by local women, as claimed by his wife, add tension to the situation. Police officials are on-site to manage the unrest.

