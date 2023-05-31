NewsVideos
Protesting wrestlers’ rethink immersing their medals in Ganga, give 5-day deadline

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Farmer leader Naresh Tikait arrived in Haridwar on May 30 where wrestlers gathered to immerse their medals in river Ganga. He took their medals from the wrestlers and sought five-day time. Indian wrestlers reached Haridwar to mark their protest against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. Protesting wrestlers returned from Haridwar after Farmer leader Naresh Tikait intervened and sought five-day time from them.

