Protests erupt in Jammu & Kashmir over killing of Nasrallah

Sonam | Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 11:48 PM IST

Beirut Explosion 2024 Update: Yesterday, news came from Beirut about the death of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. Not even 24 hours had passed since the news of Nasrallah's death and Mehbooba Mufti canceled all the election programs of her party in grief. After the elimination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Israel's attacks on Beirut are continuing... The Israeli army has heavily bombed Beirut... Hezbollah's bases are being targeted by the IDF...