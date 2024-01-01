trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704827
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PSLV-C58 launched from Sriharikota,

|Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Follow Us
ISRO has given a New Year gift. ISRO has launched PSLV-C58 from Sriharikota. It has carried Exposat and 10 other payloads into space. PSLV-C58 code is 44.4 meters long and weighs 260 tonnes. About 21 minutes after its flight, the rocket will orbit the exosat at an altitude of about 650 kilometers.

All Videos

PM Modi's greetings on New Year 2024
Play Icon0:45
PM Modi's greetings on New Year 2024
10 great measures of the year 2024 that will bring success
Play Icon7:56
10 great measures of the year 2024 that will bring success
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon6:0
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Top 100 News: 01 January 2024 | Ayodhya Ram Temple
Play Icon9:23
Top 100 News: 01 January 2024 | Ayodhya Ram Temple
First Ganga Aarti of the year LIVE from Varanasi
Play Icon1:46
First Ganga Aarti of the year LIVE from Varanasi

Trending Videos

PM Modi's greetings on New Year 2024
play icon0:45
PM Modi's greetings on New Year 2024
10 great measures of the year 2024 that will bring success
play icon7:56
10 great measures of the year 2024 that will bring success
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon6:0
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Top 100 News: 01 January 2024 | Ayodhya Ram Temple
play icon9:23
Top 100 News: 01 January 2024 | Ayodhya Ram Temple
First Ganga Aarti of the year LIVE from Varanasi
play icon1:46
First Ganga Aarti of the year LIVE from Varanasi
Black hole,black hole isro,ISRO rocket launch,isro ready to launch pslv - c58,isro launch today,ISRO satellite launch,ISRO launch,isro pslv-c58 launch,isro to launch last pslv mission,sslv isro launch,ISRO,rocket launch,isro to launch pslv -c58,isro ready to launch pslv - c58 rocket on january 1st,isro ready for another rocket launch,isro to launch pslv-c58,isro to launch pslv,PSLV launch,isro to launch pslv - c58 rocket,isro ready for another key launch,