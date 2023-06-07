NewsVideos
videoDetails

PT Usha refuses to answer questions about wrestlers’ protest, WFI elections

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Following the protest by country’s eminent grapplers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual harassment charges, PT Usha on June 06 at SAI Northern Regional Centre, Sonipat refused to answer questions asked about the ongoing wrestlers’ protest and WFI elections.

All Videos

PM Modi to be on US Visit on 22nd June
10:3
PM Modi to be on US Visit on 22nd June
NIA starts investigation of Ghaziabad Conversion Case, suspicion of 'Pakistan Connection'
1:37
NIA starts investigation of Ghaziabad Conversion Case, suspicion of 'Pakistan Connection'
Attempt to kidnap two girls in JNU, miscreants came in white car
1:24
Attempt to kidnap two girls in JNU, miscreants came in white car
Mahapanchayat to be organised in Dadri today in support of wrestlers
5:52
Mahapanchayat to be organised in Dadri today in support of wrestlers
Suvendu Adhikari makes huge allegation on Mamata Banerjee as she meets Odisha Accident Victims
10:19
Suvendu Adhikari makes huge allegation on Mamata Banerjee as she meets Odisha Accident Victims

Trending Videos

10:3
PM Modi to be on US Visit on 22nd June
1:37
NIA starts investigation of Ghaziabad Conversion Case, suspicion of 'Pakistan Connection'
1:24
Attempt to kidnap two girls in JNU, miscreants came in white car
5:52
Mahapanchayat to be organised in Dadri today in support of wrestlers
10:19
Suvendu Adhikari makes huge allegation on Mamata Banerjee as she meets Odisha Accident Victims