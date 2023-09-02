trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656692
Public protest in Pakistan, ISRO's mission 'Surya' will be launched in a short while

|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Today's Top News: In Pakistan, today the public has protested against the rising electricity bill. So ISRO is going to launch its mission Surya today. Watch all the big news of the country and the world in the video.
Rohit Sharma makes huge claim! Pakistan will lose
Rohit Sharma makes huge claim! Pakistan will lose
ISRO to create history again today
ISRO to create history again today
India will move towads Sun in few hours
India will move towads Sun in few hours
When will Pratapgarh Woman get justice?
When will Pratapgarh Woman get justice?
Joe Biden to meet PM Modi on September 8
Joe Biden to meet PM Modi on September 8

