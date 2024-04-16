Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pulkit Samrat Overwhelmed With Emotion, Comforted By Kriti Kharbanda In Wedding

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda share their dreamy wedding video on Instagram, offering glimpses of their intimate yet grand ceremony. Watch as the emotional groom sheds tears on their special day.

All Videos

Police arrests two in Salman Khan House Firing Case
Play Icon03:48
Police arrests two in Salman Khan House Firing Case
DNA: Who is killing India's Enemies?
Play Icon09:53
DNA: Who is killing India's Enemies?
DNA: Why did some Muslim countries appear to help Israel?
Play Icon08:17
DNA: Why did some Muslim countries appear to help Israel?
DNA: Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in jail
Play Icon01:49
DNA: Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in jail
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's Helicopter Checked By Election Officials In Tamil Nadu
Play Icon08:45
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's Helicopter Checked By Election Officials In Tamil Nadu

Trending Videos

Police arrests two in Salman Khan House Firing Case
play icon3:48
Police arrests two in Salman Khan House Firing Case
DNA: Who is killing India's Enemies?
play icon9:53
DNA: Who is killing India's Enemies?
DNA: Why did some Muslim countries appear to help Israel?
play icon8:17
DNA: Why did some Muslim countries appear to help Israel?
DNA: Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in jail
play icon1:49
DNA: Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in jail
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's Helicopter Checked By Election Officials In Tamil Nadu
play icon8:45
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's Helicopter Checked By Election Officials In Tamil Nadu