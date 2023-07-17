trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636580
Pune farmer earns Rs 2.8 crore from tomato sales, aims to reach Rs 3.5 cr

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
A farmer in Maharashtra's Pune district claimed to have earned more than 2.8 crore by selling tomatoes, despite the country's soaring tomato costs. Ishwar Gayakar (36) and his wife, who are from Pune's Junnar taluka, are not stopping there
